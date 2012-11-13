UPDATE 1-TJ Maxx parent sees holiday sales flat to up 2 pct

Nov 13 TJX Cos Inc, owner of the
Marshalls and T.J. Maxx chains, reported a higher quarterly
profit on Tuesday and said it expects same-store sales during
the holiday quarter to be flat to up 2 percent.
TJX, which sells designer clothes and home goods at lower
prices than department stores, raised its full-year earnings
forecast by 1 cent, to a range of $2.45 to $2.48 per share.
It said it estimates a profit of 72 cents to 75 cents per
share for the current quarter, which includes the holiday
period. That is below the 76 cents Wall Street analysts were
expecting.
The company, which also operates the T.K. Maxx chain in
Europe, reported net income of $461.5 million, or 62 cents per
share, for the fiscal third quarter ended Oct. 27, up from
$406.5 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 10.7 percent to $6.41 billion, while
same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose
7 percent.