公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 7日 星期四 21:45 BJT

BRIEF-TJX sees march/april combined same-store sales up 1-3 percent

CHICAGO, March 7 TJX Companies Inc : * Sees march/april combined same-store sales up 1-3 percent * Stands by Q1 forecast given in late February * Sees same-stores sales down 2 percent to flat in March, up 6-8 percent in

April
