BRIEF-The TJX Companies Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.86

Nov 19 TJX :
* The TJX Companies Inc sees strong momentum continue; reports
above-planthird
quarter FY 2014 results with 5% comp sales growth and 21%
adjusted
epsincrease; raises full-year guidance
* Q3 earnings per share $0.86
* Sees FY earnings per share $2.91 to $2.94
* Q3 sales rose 9 percent to $7 billion
* Says total inventories as of November 2, 2013, were $3.7
billion, compared
with $3.3 billion at the end of the third quarter last year
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 excluding items
* Says for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2014, the company is
maintaining its
guidance for diluted earnings per share to be last year
* Says "fourth quarter is off to a good start and we see
exciting opportunities
for this holiday selling season"
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $6.91 billion
* Sees Q4 same store sales up 1 to 2 percent
* Q3 consolidated comparable store sales increased 5%
* Sees FY same store sales up 3 percent
