BRIEF-TKH aims to raise 75 mln euros by equity offering

MOVES-State Street Global names global chief retirement strategist
April 26 State Street Global Advisors, the asset management arm of State Street Corp, named Amlan Roy global chief retirement strategist.
Nov 20 TKH Group NV :
* Aims to raise 75 million euros by offering (depositary receipts of) new ordinary shares to finance further strategic growth through accelerated bookbuilding
* Offering to finance acquisition of Commend group, squeeze-out of minority shareholders in Augusta Technologie AG, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes as well
* Offering is dedicated to qualified and certain other eligible investors in European Economic Area (EEA) and qualified institutional buyers in the United States
* Offering may be increased up to total number of 3,896,586 (depositary receipts of) new ordinary shares, equal to 9.99 pct of TKH's share capital Source text: bit.ly/1udqQzS Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAO PAULO, April 26 Profits at Banco Santander Brasil SA hit a record in the first quarter, the company reported on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates after interest income surged and loan-loss provisions dropped the most in almost five years.
April 26 A federal judge in Connecticut on Wednesday is set to sentence a former Jefferies Group bond trader after he was found guilty earlier this year of defrauding customers on bond prices.