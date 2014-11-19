EBRD offers loans to bidders for Polish railway's telecoms arm

WARSAW Nov 19 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is offering
loans to bidders for the telecoms arm of Poland's railway
operator, state-owned PKP said on Wednesday.
PKP is trying to eradicate its debt, having cut it from
about 3.8 billion zlotys ($1 billion) to about 1 billion, by
spinning off non-core assets and is using European Union funds
to upgrade infrastructure. Operator TK telekom and Poland's No.5
utility, PKP Energetyka, are slated for sale.
According to the railway group, TK Telekom - which has the
third largest fibre network in Poland - is profitable and
revenue hit 280 million zlotys in 2013.
PKP has failed to sell TK Telekom twice before as investors
shied away from its complicated structure of state-owned
cross-holdings and from staffing levels. Since then, the
telecoms operator has cut staff numbers by about 1,000 jobs to
500.
Sources told Reuters they expect Poland's No.2 telecoms
operator Netia and its No. 2 cable operator Vectra,
Deutsche Telekom's telecom infrastructure unit GTS,
or Polish utility PGE's subsidiary Exatel to bid.
None of the companies was available for comment.
Bidders have until Nov. 26 to signal their initial interest,
with the sale expected next year.
