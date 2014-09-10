German property firm TLG to unveil IPO plans -sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 German commercial real estate
company TLG Immobilien aims to unveil plans for an initial
public offering next week, several sources familiar with the
situation told Reuters on Wednesday.
The move adds to a rush of German companies aiming for a
stock market debut in the coming weeks, with e-commerce firms
Zalando and Rocket Internet also announcing their flotation
plans.
TLG's owner, U.S. investor Lone Star, aims to raise about
500 million euros ($645.30 million) with the placement, valuing
the company at about 1.5 billion euros including debt, the
sources said.
Lone Star and the banks mandated to handle the placement,
UBS and JP Morgan, declined to comment. TLG
was not immediately available for comment.
Lone Star bought TLG for 1.1 billion euros in 2012 from a
government agency that organises the privatisation of east
German companies in the wake of the reunification of Germany in
1990.
TLG manages about 800 offices, retail shops and hotels in
cities like Berlin, Dresden and Rostock.
(1 US dollar = 0.7748 euro)
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Arno Schuetze, writing by
Jonathan Gould; editing by Susan Thomas)