Germany real estate company TLG Immobilien plans IPO by year-end

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 German commercial real estate company TLG Immobilien, owned by U.S. investor Lone Star, plans an initial public offering (IPO) before the end of the year, it said in a statement on Friday.
TLG said it expects proceeds of 100 million euros ($127 million) from the issue of new shares in the IPO. (1 US dollar = 0.7848 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Goodman)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015