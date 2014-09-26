版本:
Germany real estate company TLG Immobilien plans IPO by year-end

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 German commercial real estate company TLG Immobilien, owned by U.S. investor Lone Star, plans an initial public offering (IPO) before the end of the year, it said in a statement on Friday.

TLG said it expects proceeds of 100 million euros ($127 million) from the issue of new shares in the IPO. (1 US dollar = 0.7848 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Goodman)
