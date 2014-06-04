版本:
2014年 6月 5日

Sprint, T-Mobile close to agreeing on price, breakup fee in T-Mobile acquisition -report

June 4 Sprint Corp is nearing an agreement on terms such as price and termination fee in a deal to acquire T-Mobile US Inc, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Under the agreement, which could be announced next month, Sprint will offer about 50 percent stock and 50 percent cash for T-Mobile, leaving parent Deutsche Telekom AG with about a 15 percent stake in the combined company, Bloomberg reported. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom)
