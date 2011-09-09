版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 10日 星期六

AT&T: T-Mobile deal leads to more competition

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 AT&T Inc (T.N) and T-Mobile USA, whose merger is being challenged by the Justice Department on antitrust grounds, argued on Friday that the transaction would be good for consumers because it would "usher in more intense competition."

AT&T and T-Mobile, now owned by Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE), argued in a court filing that the massive deal would free up spectrum and create new capacity.

"The Justice Department's complaint fails to come to grips with the significant efficiencies this transaction will generate," the companies said in their filing. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Gary Hill)

