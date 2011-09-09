AT&T: T-Mobile deal leads to more competition

BRIEF-TMX Group reports $3.65 bln of total financings for January
* Total financings raised in January 2017 of $3.65 billion versus $5.12 billion in December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 AT&T Inc (T.N) and T-Mobile USA, whose merger is being challenged by the Justice Department on antitrust grounds, argued on Friday that the transaction would be good for consumers because it would "usher in more intense competition."
AT&T and T-Mobile, now owned by Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE), argued in a court filing that the massive deal would free up spectrum and create new capacity.
"The Justice Department's complaint fails to come to grips with the significant efficiencies this transaction will generate," the companies said in their filing. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Gary Hill)
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump's economic policies.