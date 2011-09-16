Seven states join effort to stop AT&T/T-Mobile deal

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Seven states have joined
the U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit to stop AT&T's (T.N)
proposed purchase of T-Mobile USA, the Justice Department said
on Friday.
Attorneys general from California, Illinois, Massachusetts,
New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington have signed onto
the effort to stop the deal that would merge two of the four
large national cellphone carriers.
"We have had an excellent working relationship with a
number of state attorneys general and they have provided
invaluable assistance throughout our investigation," the
Justice Department said. "We are pleased that these states have
joined the department in its lawsuit."
The Justice Department says the acquisition of T-Mobile USA
by AT&T would lead to higher wireless prices. [ID:nN1E77U1HR]
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington)