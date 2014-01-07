AT&T kicks T-Mobile CEO out of its CES party

Jan 7 The escalating battle between No. 2 U.S.
mobile service provider AT&T Inc and smaller rival
T-Mobile US got personal on Monday night when the
bigger operator kicked T-Mobile's outspoken Chief Executive John
Legere out of its party at the Consumer Electronics Show,
according to Cnet.com.
The latest sign of an increasingly testy relationship
between the two companies, which tried to merge in 2011, comes
as they fight for each other's customers. AT&T said last week it
would pay T-Mobile customers to switch.
According to a Cnet.com report, Legere was escorted out of
the Las Vegas event by security guards about 15 minutes after
Cnet reporter Roger Cheng posted a picture of himself and Legere
and tweeted that the executive had crashed AT&T's party wearing
his trademark pink T-Mobile t-shirt.
Around the same time that Legere was being escorted out,
AT&T's mobility chief Ralph de la Vega was announcing that his
company had won a deal to provide wireless connections to Audi
vehicles, beating T-Mobile US, Cnet reported.
According to the Cnet report, Legere went to the party
because he wanted to see a performance by rapper Macklemore,
whose agent gave the executive and his entourage a pass for the
party.
While AT&T and T-Mobile did not respond to requests for
comment, Legere retweeted multiple tweets about the incident,
including Cheng's tweet that Legere was kicked out.
Legere, an outspoken critic of his industry rivals, spent
most of 2013 directly marketing against AT&T in particular. AT&T
is most vulnerable to competition from T-Mobile because both
companies have the same network technology, which makes it easy
for consumers to switch between their services without having to
buy new phones.
AT&T fought back by launching an offer on Jan. 3 to T-Mobile
customers for a $200 credit if they switch to AT&T. Legere
responded in a tweet directed at AT&T Chief Executive Randall
Stephenson asking "do you really think you can buy them back?"
Legere has been tweeting heavily to build up anticipation
for his company's next competitive move, which is to be
announced at a Jan. 8 CES press conference.