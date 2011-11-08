DOJ ready to take ATT to court-US Attorney General

BRIEF-Glaukos Corp names Joseph Gilliam as CFO
* Joseph Gilliam to join Glaukos Corporation as chief financial officer and senior vice president of corporate development
WASHINGTON Nov 8 The Justice Department's antitrust division is prepared to take AT&T Inc (T.N) to court to stop its acquisition of T-Mobile USA from Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE), U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder told lawmakers on Tuesday.
Senator Herb Kohl, chair of the committee's antitrust subcommittee, acknowledged that Holder was recused in the matter but asked if the department would be in the case "for the long haul."
Holder responded that "people in the antitrust division are committed to seeing this through."
"There is a trial team that is in place and they are ready and eager to go to court," he said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Ja solar holdings co ltd - china export & credit insurance corporation provided export buyer's credit insurance to export around 300 MW JA solar modules
* Evolving Systems signs multi-year managed services deal with Southeast Asia Wireless Carrier for customer acquisition, activation and upsell