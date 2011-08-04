U.S. senators cite benefits of AT&T, T-Mobile deal

* Lee, Cornyn disagree with calls to block AT&T merger
* Say the benefits must be explored before decision made
* Senate antitrust panel split on review of merger
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Aug 4 Two Republican senators
urged U.S. officials to consider the benefits of AT&T Inc's
(T.N) $39 billion bid to acquire Deutsche Telekom AG's
(DTEGn.DE) T-Mobile USA.
Mike Lee, the top Republican on the Senate's antitrust
subcommittee, and colleague John Cornyn, sent a letter to the
U.S. Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission,
urging them to consider all the available evidence before
deciding whether the transaction should go through.
The senators cited the faster fourth generation service
that AT&T has said it can rollout faster to more customers if
the merger is approved. The deal could also spur handset
innovation and development of new applications, the senators
said in the letter dated Wednesday.
The antitrust panel's Democratic chairman, Senator Herb
Kohl, urged authorities last month to block the deal, saying
there were no effective remedies that the companies could offer
to stop the merger's harm to consumers and competition.
If approved as proposed, the merger would concentrate 80
percent of the U.S. wireless market in just two companies:
AT&T/T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon
Communications (VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L).
AT&T argues the purchase of T-Mobile will help it expand
faster service to more customers. Critics charge that less
competition will increase prices and limit consumer choice.
Lee and Cornyn said the deal could be of great help to the
quality of mobile broadband service in the United States,
improving network capacity and increasing data speeds.
"The testimony and materials presented to the Antitrust
Subcommittee highlight potential benefits to consumers that
deserve meaningful attention," they said in their letter.
Representative Lamar Smith, chairman of the House Judiciary
Committee, sent a similar letter earlier this week to the two
government agencies.
The Justice Department is conducting an antitrust review,
and the FCC is weighing whether the transaction is in the
public interest.
Lawmakers have no direct role in reviewing the merger that
was proposed in March, but Congress, through oversight of the
regulators, and by holding hearings on such deals, can
influence the climate of public opinion.
A Yankee Group study released this week said that without
strong regulatory provisions to protect the public, the deal
will reduce consumer choice and lead to higher prices.
(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)