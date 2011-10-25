ATT presses for Sprint documents in antitrust fight

* Sprint says AT&T already has 2.2 million documents

* AT&T subpoenaed documents on Sept 26

WASHINGTON Oct 25 AT&T Inc (T.N), which is battling the U.S. Justice Department in court over whether it can buy T-Mobile USA, asked a special master in the case on Tuesday to require Sprint Nextel (S.N) to turn over documents.

Legal skirmishes over documents -- which Sprint said in a mid-October filing include data on business deals dating back to 2004 -- are escalating as the Feb. 13 trial date draws closer in the government lawsuit.

Sprint, which has filed a separate, private lawsuit to stop the deal, has balked at providing the documents. It says the Justice Department has already given AT&T 2.2 million documents that Sprint turned over to the government as part of its investigation of AT&T's $39 billion plan to purchase T-Mobile, a unit of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE).

AT&T subpoenaed the documents on Sept 26. "Sprint's refusal to begin collecting and producing documents should no longer be tolerated given the condensed schedule of this case," AT&T said in its filing on Tuesday.

Sprint has argued that it would also be helpful to AT&T in defending itself against Sprint's lawsuit.

Sprint has no documents from AT&T in that lawsuit, and U.S. District Judge Ellen Huvelle ruled on Monday that Sprint would not be allowed to begin gathering evidence from AT&T.

She also heard arguments Monday on AT&T's request to dismiss the Sprint lawsuit but has not yet ruled. Huvelle is hearing both the private antitrust case and the U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit to stop the transaction.

The Justice Department in August sued to block the deal, which would vault No. 2 ranked AT&T into the leading position in the U.S. wireless market through the purchase of No. 4 operator T-Mobile.

Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. carrier, has argued that AT&T's purchase of T-Mobile USA would create an overwhelming duopoly that would make it impossible for Sprint to compete effectively.

The current industry leader is Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L).

A key government concern is that T-Mobile generally costs less than other carriers so its disappearance could mean higher prices for wireless service.

AT&T has defended the transaction, saying it would bring 5,000 overseas jobs back to the United States and enable it to expand high-speed wireless Internet coverage to 97 percent of Americans.

The cases are USA v. AT&T, T-Mobile USA Inc and Deutsche Telekom AG, case No. 11-1560 and Sprint Nextel Corp v. AT&T Inc et al, No. 11-1600, and Cellular South v. AT&T, No. 11-1690. All the cases are before the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Tim Dobbyn)