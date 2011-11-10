AT&T, US argue over witnesses in antitrust trial

* US wants small, later witness lists
* AT&T says prefers trial to have time limits
* Trial to begin in February
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 AT&T Inc (T.N) complained on
Wednesday that the Justice Department was too slow in telling
who its witnesses would be as the government seeks to block the
telecommunications giant's acquisition of rival T-Mobile USA.
The government, in a court filing Wednesday, proposed
giving AT&T an initial list of up to 15 witnesses on Nov. 18
and additional lists in December and January. The trial begins
on Feb. 13.
This did not please AT&T, which noted that the court had
initially urged witness lists be exchanged "at the earliest
possible time."
"More than six weeks after the court's order, defendants
are still no closer to receiving a witness list. Yet plaintiffs
seek to push the date back still further," AT&T said in its
filing.
Instead, AT&T suggested Special Master Richard Levie
consider giving each side a specific amount of time during the
trial to be used as each side wishes.
"Plaintiff's (the government) case is likely to focus on
the few competitors that plaintiffs claim matter in the market.
Defendants' (AT&T) case will broaden that focus to show the
much broader array of market participants competing fiercely
for customers," AT&T said.
The government, for its part, argued that AT&T's desire for
a quick trial would be undermined by its failure to cap its
witness list.
"Defendants' proposal presages well over 100 depositions in
December and early January. That is unreasonable, and court
intervention now is necessary to stop it," the Justice
Department said.
The Justice Department's antitrust division filed its
lawsuit on August 31 to stop AT&T's acquisition of T-Mobile USA
from Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE), a $39 billion deal.
The deal would vault No. 2 ranked AT&T into the leading
position in the U.S. wireless market. The current industry
leader is Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications
Inc (VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L). Sprint, the No. 3
U.S. carrier, has also sued to stop the deal. T-Mobile is the
No. 4 operator.
In addition to concerns about market concentration, the
government believes that the loss of T-Mobile could push up
wireless prices since T-Mobile generally costs less than other
carriers.
AT&T argues the deal will accelerate its expansion of
high-speed wireless service to nearly all Americans.
Other wireless carriers have also filed suit to stop the
deal.
The cases are USA v. AT&T, T-Mobile USA Inc and Deutsche
Telekom AG, case No. 11-1560; Sprint Nextel Corp v. AT&T Inc et
al, No. 11-1600; and Cellular South v. AT&T, No. 11-1690. The
three challenges are all before the U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)