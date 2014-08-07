T-Mobile CEO plans to unseat No 3 U.S. carrier Sprint this year

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 7 T-Mobile US plans to
overtake Sprint Corp as the No. 3 wireless U.S. carrier in
subscribers by the end of the year, Chief Executive Officer John
Legere, tweeted on Thursday.
The declaration came a day after T-Mobile announced it
surpassed Sprint as the No. 1 wireless provider for prepaid
customers, with 15.64 million customers, compared with Sprint's
15.19 million.
The figures put T-Mobile, which calls itself the
"uncarrier," well ahead of rivals AT&T and Verizon,
in the prepaid market. Verizon and AT&T hold a larger share of
the country's more profitable postpaid subscriber base.
"I predict the #uncarrier will overtake @Sprint in total
customers by the end of the year! There, I said it!," tweeted
Legere.
While T-Mobile has been adding record numbers of subscribers
through promotions and campaigns, Sprint customers have been
leaving in droves due to service problems arising from carrier's
network overhaul.
Earlier this week, Sprint's parent company SoftBank Corp
walked away from an offer to buy T-Mobile and named
Miami businessman Marcelo Claure its new chief executive.
Legere, known for his outspoken style, did not waste time in
engaging with his new competitor, and tweeted at Claure on
Thursday "Sorry @marceloclaure, you're already behind!."
While T-Mobile's aggressive strategy has helped the company
turn around, its parent company, Deutsche Telekom has
been concerned that its lack of low-frequency spectrum and
fixed-line infrastructure is still hampering its ability to
compete.
The company will have to spend an estimated $5 billion to
$10 billion in the upcoming auction of radio frequency waves,
according to one analyst, the first public auction for valuable
low-frequency airwaves in nearly a decade.
T-Mobile shares were down 3.21 percent and Sprint shares
were up 1.5 percent after falling nearly 20 percent on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by David Gregorio)