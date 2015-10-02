CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-T-Mobile says hackers may have stolen 15 mln applicants' data in a breach at Experian unit

(Corrects headline to show that breach was at Experian not
T-Mobile; corrects lead to say applicants' data may have been
stolen, not subscribers' data)
Oct 1 T-Mobile US Inc said personal
data of about 15 million of its U.S. applicants may have been
stolen in a breach at a unit of Experian Plc, which
processes the telecom carrier's credit applications.
The records include names, dates of birth, addresses and
encrypted fields with Social Security number and ID number, as
well as additional information used in T-Mobile's own credit
assessment.
T-Mobile had 58.9 million customers in total as of June 30.
Payment card or banking information were not acquired,
T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere said in a letter on
Thursday.(t-mo.co/1M4FSSd)
Experian determined that the encryption may have been
compromised, T-Mobile said.
The data pertains to applicants requiring a credit check for
service or device financing from Sept. 1, 2013, through Sept.
16, 2015, Experian North America said in a
statement.
Federal and international law enforcement agencies were
notified and an investigation was ongoing, Experian North
America said.
Experian is the world's biggest consumer credit checking
agency and is best known for running consumer credit checks for
banks, landlords and retailers.
T-Mobile's shares were down 1.7 percent in extended trading
after closing little changed at $40.13 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)