UPDATE 1-HSBC and BNP to finance Iliad's US mobile bid - sources

* Iliad shares down 7 pct, Orange down 2.2 pct
* Bouygues down 4.5 pct
* Iliad lines up deal financing with BNP, HSBC-sources
* Iliad bid $15 bln for 56.6 percent of T-Mobile US at
$33/share
* Pressure on Bouygues to reconsider deal in France-analyst
(Adds details, sourcing, shares)
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Aug 1 French telecoms company Iliad
has lined up financing for its $15 billion bid for 56.6
percent of T-Mobile US from BNP Paribas and
HSBC, three people familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
Lazard is advising Iliad on the potential transaction, which
was announced on Thursday and sets up a potential bidding war
for the U.S. carrier.
Iliad, which is majority owned by billionaire founder Xavier
Niel, saw its shares down 7 percent in morning trade as
investors reacted to the surprise bid that would take the French
company into the world's second-largest mobile market after
China.
Iliad said in a statement on Thursday that there can be no
certainty that its offer would be accepted.
Sprint, the third-largest carrier in the U.S., and its
majority owner Japan's Softbank , have been in talks
with T-Mobile for months and agreed in June to a framework of a
deal that values the company at roughly $40 per share, sources
earlier told Reuters.
Iliad's offer represents a lower price of $33 per T-Mobile
share, and $36.20 if the buyer delivers on $10 billion of
promised costs savings it thinks it can generate from running
the carrier more efficiently.
But Iliad believes its bid faceds fewer antitrust issues
than Sprint's, so Niel thinks he has an advantage in the talks,
said multiple sources close to the deal.
Iliad said on Thursday the bid would be financed in debt and
equity.
HSBC and BNP have committed to lending up to $13 billion to
Iliad, said one person familiar with the situation.
Niel would put in up to 1 billion euros of his own money,
said the person, and a capital increase of up to 2 billion euros
would be done at the Iliad level.
Debt would be raised by Iliad, at the level of a 100 percent
owned holding company below Iliad, as well as by T-Mobile US.
"Debt will be raised at three levels overall. The deal will
stand or fall on the financing," said the person.
"Can Xavier Niel pull it together? It's a very large
leveraged deal. It has a lot of similarities to Numericable's
successful bid for SFR in France in terms of structure."
In bidding for T-Mobile US, the French broadband and mobile
provider is taking aim at a target much bigger than itself.
Iliad's market capitalisation was just above $16 billion
before Friday's share drop, compared with about $25 billion for
T-Mobile US.
With many U.S.-based banks already conflicted given that
they have signed onto the Sprint-Softbank bid, their
international rivals HSBC and BNP embraced the chance to finance
the Iliad approach.
Five global banks - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs
Group, Deutsche Bank AG, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Citigroup Inc - have agreed to finance Sprint's proposal to buy
T-Mobile, sources told Reuters in June.
THREAT TO CONSOLIDATION
Shares in rival French telecom companies also fell on Friday
as investors eyed the possibility that Iliad - a catalyst for
consolidation among the four mobile players there - looking
elsewhere for growth, leaving the industry to suffer continued
erosion of margins and cut-throat competition.
Third-place mobile carrier Bouygues has become the main
consolidation target after losing out in a bidding war in April
to buy bigger rival SFR to cable group Numericable
. Its shares were down 4.5 percent. Former monopoly
Orange's shares were down 2.2 percent.
"In our opinion, Iliad's bid is a message that it is moving
on, putting pressure on French competitors to reconsider Iliad's
terms for consolidation," Raymond James analysts wrote.
Iliad made an informal offer to buy Bouygues earlier this
spring, and also took part in talks with Orange about a joint
bid for Bouygues, sources earlier told Reuters. Bouygues
rejected these early overtures on grounds that the prices being
floated were too low.
(1 US dollar = 0.7473 euro)
