版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 1日 星期五 00:03 BJT

France's Iliad makes buyout offer for T-Mobile U.S. -WSJ

July 31 French telecoms operator Iliad has made a buyout offer for T-Mobile USA Inc, the Wall Street Journal cited sources as saying, a surprise bid that counters an offer by Sprint Corp.

Details of the offer, which was made to T-Mobile's board, were unclear but the Journal cited one of its sources as saying it involved control of the company.

Shares in T-Mobile were up 4.5 percent at midday. Iliad and T-Mobile were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐