METALS-Copper rises as French election lifts cyclical assets
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
July 31 French telecoms operator Iliad has made a buyout offer for T-Mobile USA Inc, the Wall Street Journal cited sources as saying, a surprise bid that counters an offer by Sprint Corp.
Details of the offer, which was made to T-Mobile's board, were unclear but the Journal cited one of its sources as saying it involved control of the company.
Shares in T-Mobile were up 4.5 percent at midday. Iliad and T-Mobile were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom)
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil's state development bank BNDES is considering raising funds in international markets, the bank's president Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Monday.
MUMBAI, April 24 India's Reliance Industries plans to spend a further $2.8 billion on its Jio telecoms business in the current quarter, it said on Monday, taking its investment in the venture to more than $30 billion.