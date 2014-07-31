版本:
France's Iliad makes a buyout offer for T-Mobile US-source

NEW YORK, July 31 French telecommunications company Iliad SA has recently made a buyout offer for T-Mobile US Inc, rivaling an existing takeover offer from Sprint Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Representatives for Iliad and T-Mobile did not respond to requests for comment. The person asked not to be named because the matter is not public. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York)
