RPT-DEALTALK-Deutsche Telekom warms to idea of longer stay in U.S. - sources

* T-Mobile US's sales growing, DT's European business
shrinking
* Not the right time for other suitors to approach - sources
* Gap in price expectations remains - sources
* Iliad searching for partners to improve $33/share bid
By Harro Ten Wolde, Leila Abboud and Sophie Sassard
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Sept 26 Deutsche Telekom
is preparing for the possibility of keeping its
investment in T-Mobile US for at least another year as
it fears the sole current suitor for the U.S. firm will fail to
come through with a sufficiently attractive offer, three people
familiar with the matter said.
Iliad, the maverick French tycoon Xavier Niel's
low-cost telecoms operator, has set a mid-October deadline to
decide whether to improve its bid of $33 a share for 56.6
percent of T-Mobile US, the fourth-biggest cellphone network
operator in the United States. And Deutsche Telekom could still
be swayed if Iliad can find partners to substantially improve
its offer, the sources said.
The decision is a crucial one for Europe's third-largest
telecoms firm by market value, because the U.S. business, which
accounts for about a third of its sales and a fifth of its core
profits, has long been a drag on cash flows.
An exit would dramatically alter its size and profile at a
time of consolidation across the industry as companies seek to
bring together fixed and mobile services.
But some executives at Deutsche Telekom have begun to warm
to the idea in recent weeks of now keeping T-Mobile US until
after a major auction of U.S. radio spectrum is completed late
next year, the sources said.
Under local rules, companies cannot hold deal talks ahead of
spectrum sales, so a delay would allow other possible suitors
such as satellite TV group Dish or cable companies now
busy with their own mergers to make bids.
Given time there might also be a change in the regulatory
climate which frustrated T-Mobile US's erstwhile suitor Sprint
, owned by Japan's Softbank, in its attempt
earlier this year to merge the two to better compete with the
giants of the U.S. market, AT&T and Verizon.
That left only Iliad, backed by its billionaire founder, in
the running.
But Deutsche Telekom doubts Iliad's pledge to deliver annual
savings of $2 billion, or 7 percent of T-Mobile's estimated cost
base, since the French start-up has no track record in the
country, sources earlier told Reuters.
T-Mobile US is also finally posting rising sales after years
of losses, so there is an argument that Deutsche Telekom should
keep the business at a time of growth when its European
operations are shrinking under regulatory pressure and still
fierce competition, the sources said.
Last month T-Mobile US added 552,000 post-paid subscribers,
marking its biggest monthly addition ever, albeit amid
aggressive promotions that allow customers to add four lines for
$100 a month.
"Basically Deutsche Telekom thinks that if there is not
going to be an in-market consolidation deal in the U.S., which
would generate huge synergies and change the structure of the
market, then perhaps they are better off keeping the business
and trying to realise themselves the upside potential that Niel
thinks is there," said one person close to the German company.
"This is why things have gotten bogged down."
CHOICES
Whatever Iliad's final bid, Deutsche Telekom has a tough
decision to make between making a quick exit from the United
States to concentrate its resources on Europe and confronting
the big investment challenges in the United States if it stays,
said Hannes Wittig, an analyst at JP Morgan.
"A well-negotiated Sprint deal would have been a no-brainer,
but now some harder strategic choices might have to be made,"
said Wittig, who has a 'neutral' rating on Deutsche Telekom's
shares.
If it were to sell now, Deutsche Telekomn would have to
decide how much of the proceeds it could return to shareholders
and how much would have to be ploughed into fibre broadband in
Germany to compete with Liberty Global and Vodafone
.
Shorn of T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom would also be much
smaller, a potential handicap as European telecom consolidation
picks up pace.
Bigger rival Vodafone exited the United States earlier this
year, halving its market value, but at $89 billion, it is still
substantially larger than Deutsche Telekom's $69 billion.
Nevertheless there are some within the company that believe
that Deutsche Telekom should pursue Iliad's interest since the
French bid would not face the competition objections that
stymied its two sale attempts since 2011 -- to Sprint and before
that to AT&T.
But the German side wants Iliad to substantially improve its
bid to at least $40 per share for a higher proportion of
T-Mobile's share capital, according to two of the sources.
While one person close to the Iliad side said a deal would
only be viable at a lower level, somewhere between $35 to $40
per share.
"We got a sense that Deutsche Telekom is genuinely convinced
that Iliad will not manage to put together an improved offer
matching their price and synergies expectations so they are
basically leaking to prepare the market if Iliad walks away in
the end," said a fourth person close to the situation.
T-Mobile US's share price has fallen almost 18 percent since
Sprint walked away in early August and is down more than 20
percent from a high of $35.50 in late May.
Deutsche Telekom had hoped to reduce its exposure to the
U.S. business before next year's costly frequency auction. But
as T-Mobile's turn-around progresses, Deutsche Telekom's
management is becoming more confident that a longer stay could
make sense despite the U.S. firm's need for further major
investment, said two of the sources.
Analysts estimate that T-Mobile US will need anywhere from
$5 to $10 billion to bid for the best frequencies in the auction
next year as well as billions more to improve its network to
keep up with consumer demand for quality and speed.
However, Deutsche Telekom is confident the U.S. company can
raise the money to fund those investments via issuing new shares
or bonds, said a person close to the German operator's
management.
With T-Mobile US shares were trading up 2.7 percent at
$29.255 on Friday, valuing the company at over $23.6 billion.
(Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)