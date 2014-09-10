T-Mobile adds 2.7 million customers in August, breaks company record

| WASHINGTON, Sept 10
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 T-Mobile US added
2.75 million customers in August, the largest number of monthly
subscriber additions in its history, the carrier announced at a
company event on Wednesday.
Led by quirky Chief Executive John Legere, the third-largest
wireless operator in the U.S. has turned around years of
subscriber losses through aggressive promotions in the past year
and a half.
The company also announced that it will enable its phones to
allow customers to seamlessly be transferred onto WiFi networks
where its network doesn't reach. While rivals Verizon and
AT&T networks stretch almost across the country,
T-Mobile's network is clustered around urban centers.
Current subscribers can trade in their devices for phones
enabled with Wifi connectivity when they sign up for the
company's early upgrade program.
The carrier is also offering a free personal CellSpot site
customers can place wherever they lack coverage.
The move comes the day after Apple Inc. announced
it will release an iPhone programmed with technology to allow
automatic shifts between WiFi and carrier networks.
"Apples announcement set the road map for this," said Legere
at the event. "It gives us the option to turn the wireless
industry on its head starting with trashing the old rules about
where cellular ends and WiFi begins," he said.
T-Mobile customers will also now be able to use the setting
to make free calls internationally.
Major wireless carriers have amped up their promotions in
the face of the Apple's new iPhone 6 release on Tuesday, in an
attempt to poach customers from each other in a nearly saturated
market.
Earlier on Wednesday, AT&T announced it is offering
customers a $300 credit and a free iPhone 6 when they trade in
their old iPhones.
Sprint Corp announced on Tuesday a program that allows
customers to lease the iPhone 6 and get the latest iPhone model
every two years for $20 a month when they sign up for an
unlimited plan.
Verizon Communications will give subscribers who trade in an
old iPhone a free iPhone 6 in exchange for a two-year contract.
Earlier in the week, T-mobile announced it will match any
deal in the industry.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Diane Craft)