T-Mobile first-quarter revenue rises, beats estimates

April 28 T-Mobile US Inc said on Tuesday its revenue grew 13.1 percent in the first quarter as the wireless company rapidly grew its subscriber base.

T-Mobile revenue rose to $7.8 billion from $6.88 billion a year earlier. This beat analysts' estimates of $7.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported a first-quarter loss of 9 cents per share, versus a loss of 19 cents a year earlier. The latest result was better than analysts' expectations of a loss of 10 cents per share.

(Reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)