T-Mobile adds 1.5 mln customers in second quarter

July 31 T-Mobile US Inc added 1.5 million net customers in the second quarter, up from 1.1 million a year earlier, as the company continued an aggressive discount campaign that has shaken up prices in the wireless industry.

The No. 4 U.S. mobile operator's quarterly revenue rose 15.4 percent to $7.2 billion, boosted by higher equipment sales and the popularity of a series of promotions aimed at luring subscribers away from the industry's top two players, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.

The mobile provider, which is 67 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom, earned $391 million, or 48 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $16 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore and Marina Lopes in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
