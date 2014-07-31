T-Mobile adds 1.5 mln customers in second quarter

US STOCKS-Wall St gains in relief rally after French vote result
* Indexes up: Dow 1.04 pct, S&P 0.98 pct, Nasdaq 1.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
July 31 T-Mobile US Inc added 1.5 million net customers in the second quarter, up from 1.1 million a year earlier, as the company continued an aggressive discount campaign that has shaken up prices in the wireless industry.
The No. 4 U.S. mobile operator's quarterly revenue rose 15.4 percent to $7.2 billion, boosted by higher equipment sales and the popularity of a series of promotions aimed at luring subscribers away from the industry's top two players, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.
The mobile provider, which is 67 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom, earned $391 million, or 48 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $16 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore and Marina Lopes in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK, April 24 The nearly eight-year legal odyssey of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov is not over, after New York State's highest court agreed to review his reinstated conviction for stealing high-frequency trading code.
ATHENS, April 24 German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners was the highest bidder for a majority stake in Greece's Thessaloniki Port with an offer of 231.9 million euros ($251.8 million), privatisation agency HRADF said on Monday.