UPDATE 4-Sprint agrees to pay about $32 bln to buy T-Mobile -source

By Paritosh Bansal and Harro Ten Wolde
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, June 4 Sprint Corp has
agreed to pay about $40 per share to buy T-Mobile US Inc
, a person familiar with the matter said, marking
further progress in the attempt to merge the third and
fourth-biggest U.S. mobile network operators.
The $40 price represents a 17 percent premium to T-Mobile
US's closing share price on Wednesday, giving it a valuation of
more than $32 billion and the shares have more than doubled in
price since the group bought smaller rival MetroPCS a year ago.
Deutsche Telekom shares were up 1.4 percent at 12.60 euros
by 1115 GMT on Thursday, valuing the German firm at over 56
billion euros ($76 billion).
However, Hannes Wittig, an analyst at JP Morgan, said the
$40 price, if confirmed, seemed low.
"T-Mobile US should be worth more than that given that the
synergies should exceed $20 billion, Deutsche Telekom would
share some of the execution risk and Sprint would be getting
control ... Somewhere in the high 40s would be more
appropriate," he said.
Japan's Softbank, which owns Sprint, and Deutsche
Telekom, which owns 67 percent of T-Mobile, still
have to negotiate on the details, including financing and the
termination fee to be paid should the merger get blocked by
regulators, the source familiar with the matter said.
Analysts see the regulatory challenge as the biggest hurdle
facing the companies since both the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission (FCC) and Department of Justice (DOJ) have expressed
a desire to have at least two more network operators competing
against the market leaders AT&T and Verizon.
Three years ago regulators rejected AT&T's agreed $39
billion bid for T-Mobile US, which resulted in AT&T paying
Deutsche Telekom as T-Mobile's full owner a reverse break-up fee
of $6 billion in cash and U.S. mobile assets.
Under the proposed sale to Sprint Deutsche Telekom is
expected to keep a 15 to 20 percent stake in the combined
company, the source said.
It also remains to be seen what the break-up fee would be if
the deal fails to gain regulatory clearance. Bloomberg said
Softbank was pushing for a termination fee of $1 billion, while
Deutsche Telekom wanted more like $3 billion.
Officials at Sprint, Softbank and Deutsche Telekom declined
to comment. T-Mobile US did not respond to requests for comment.
REGULATORY CONCERNS
The U.S. telecommunications sector is already in the throes
of a major, broader consolidation, with AT&T seeking to buy
satellite TV operator DirecTV and cable company Comcast
trying to merge with rival Time Warner.
The changes could create a clutch of media and telecoms
giants and leave Sprint an also-ran with an inferior business,
the source said.
Softbank Chairman Masayoshi Son has made no secret of his
long-held desire to buy T-Mobile and merge it with Sprint,
creating a carrier with the resources to upgrade its network and
better compete with AT&T and Verizon.
For Deutsche Telekom, an exit from the United States would
allow it to concentrate on its European business, including at
home in Germany where it faces an upcoming auction of radio
spectrum and needs to invest more in optic fibre broadband.
But first Sprint, T-Mobile US and their owners have to win
over U.S. regulators to their merger plan.
"The (regulatory) agencies have tipped their hand and the
parties know that," said an antitrust expert who asked not to be
named to protect business relationships.
"(They) must think that they have stronger arguments and
they're willing to battle them out with the agencies. That has
to be part of their calculus here."
Analysts have also said that Softbank and Deutsche Telekom
could choose to challenge the U.S. government in court if the
acquisition was blocked.
"We see the odds of approval from both the FCC and DOJ as
very low unless landscape-altering concessions are offered,"
wrote Nomura analyst Adam Ilkowitz in a note.
($1=0.7341 euros)
