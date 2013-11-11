T-Mobile US announces offering of 66.15 million shares

NEW YORK Nov 11 T-Mobile US Inc said on Monday it was starting an offering of 66.15 million of its common shares and would use the proceeds for purposes such as capital investments and any opportunity it gets to buy spectrum.

T-Mobile, the No. 4 U.S. mobile operator, which is 74 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom, said it intends to give the underwriters of the offering the option to buy up to 6.6 million more shares.

T-Mobile raised eyebrows among some investors when it said on Nov. 5 that it could look to raise money for spectrum purchases via a debt or equity offering.