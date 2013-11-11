T-Mobile US announces offering of 66.15 million shares

NEW YORK Nov 11 T-Mobile US Inc said
on Monday it was starting an offering of 66.15 million of its
common shares and would use the proceeds for purposes such as
capital investments and any opportunity it gets to buy spectrum.
T-Mobile, the No. 4 U.S. mobile operator, which is 74
percent owned by Deutsche Telekom, said it intends to
give the underwriters of the offering the option to buy up to
6.6 million more shares.
T-Mobile raised eyebrows among some investors when it said
on Nov. 5 that it could look to raise money for spectrum
purchases via a debt or equity offering.