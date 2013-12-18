版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 19日 星期四 05:03 BJT

BRIEF-T Mobile rises 1 percent in extended trading

NEW YORK Dec 18 T-Mobile US Inc : * Shares rise 1 percent in extended trading

