Azul prices Brazilian portion of IPO at 21 reais/share
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
NEW YORK Aug 8 T-Mobile US posted a 16 percent decrease in quarterly adjusted EBITDA due to higher expenses, even as the No. 4 U.S. mobile service provider recorded higher service revenue.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the second quarter slid by 16 percent to $1.1 billion compared with the same period last year.
On a pro forma combined basis, including the MetroPCS, adjusted EBITDA dropped 30 percent year-over-year to $1.3 billion, primarily due to higher promotional spending.
Service revenue for the second quarter grew by 8.6 percent helped by inclusion of MetroPCS results for May and June 2013.
Total revenue rose by 27.5 percent primarily due to the inclusion of MetroPCS results for May and June 2013 and higher equipment sales due to record smartphone sales.
The company, which is 74 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom AG and merged with smaller rival MetroPCS in April, was helped by its Apple Inc iPhone launch and marketing of a new pricing policy.
LONDON, April 11 Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE said on Tuesday that Bristol-Myers Squibb's immunotherapy drug Opdivo was not worth using on the state health service for treating head and neck cancer due to its high price.
* Jana has yet to speak with Whole Foods management about its plans and is actively attempting to engage with CEO John Mackey- CNBC reporter, citing sources Source