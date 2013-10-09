UPDATE 1-T-Mobile US international options to include no-fee data roaming

By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK Oct 9 T-Mobile US Inc on
Wednesday said it will offer cheaper international options
including texting and data downloads with no extra fees for
customers who are traveling overseas as it hopes to gain
customers from its rivals.
The offering, which also includes unlimited U.S. calls to
overseas landlines for a $10 monthly fee, is the latest effort
by the No. 4 US mobile operator to distinguish itself from
bigger rivals and claw back years of customer losses.
T-Mobile US, which is also capping overseas voice-roaming
charges at 20 cents per minute, said the new offers will be
available for customers roaming in about 115 countries starting
on Oct 31. It will be available for customers who sign up for
its Simple Choice service plans starting at $50 per month.
"This is going to be solving one of the biggest pain points
that people have," T-Mobile US Chief Executive John Legere told
reporters ahead of the launch, referring to the extraordinarily
expensive mobile phone bills that often shock consumers.
Legere said that operators generate billions of dollars a
year at margins as high as 90 percent from roaming charges that
can climb into thousands of dollars for just a short trip.
T-Mobile itself currently charges $10 to $15 per megabyte of
data for overseas data roaming fees, according to Chief
Marketing Officer Mike Sievert.
However, the company does not expect a decline in roaming
revenue as a result of the elimination of data roaming fees,
according to Legere, who said T-Mobile's revenue from traveling
customers is far smaller than its rivals.
Legere said the company expects to make more money from
voice calls because he sees the new international options
encouraging customers to turn on their phones when they are
traveling, instead of leaving them at home for fear of excessive
fees.
As a result of the change, the executive also said he
expects "to get a rather significant customer addition both on
the consumer side and the business side."
T-Mobile US is typically known for serving consumers rather
than business customers.
Although the company did not make changes to its agreements
with roaming partners overseas, it estimated the service change
would still be profitable for the company even if it resulted in
50 times more overseas network usage.
T-Mobile also announced on Wednesday that it had upgraded
its network at home with high-speed wireless services in areas
with coverage for just over 200 million people, roughly three
months ahead of its year-end deadline for the milestone.
The announcement was the third big move in T-Mobile's
strategy revamp. It announced the first step in March when it
stopped offering service contracts and handset subsidies with a
view to giving customers more flexibility. In July it followed
up with smartphone installment payment plans that gave users the
option to upgrade their smartphones more often.
Its three bigger rivals, AT&T Inc, Verizon Wireless
and Sprint Corp, followed with their own
versions of the installment plans.
Legere said the company would unveil more service changes in
coming months as part of its so-called un-carrier strategy.
So far T-Mobile's new tactics appear to be reaping rewards
as the company ended four years of subscriber net losses in the
second quarter when it reported subscriber growth that blew past
Wall Street expectations.
The company's shares have risen more than 54 percent since
their New York Stock Exchange debut on May 1. T-Mobile US shares
closed down almost 2 percent at $25.36 on Wednesday.