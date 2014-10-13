Iliad drops plan to buy T-Mobile U.S.

PARIS Oct 13 French low-cost telecom operator Iliad said on Monday it had abandoned its attempt to buy T-Mobile US because owner Deutsche Telekom and certain board members had refused to consider its bid.

The company had set a mid-October deadline to decide whether to improve its bid or walk away, several people familiar with the situation told Reuters last month.

"The Iliad group announces that it puts an end to its project of acquiring T-Mobile US, following exchanges with Deutsche Telekom and selected board members of T-Mobile US who have refused to entertain its new offer," Iliad said in a statement.

Shares in T-Mobile US fell 3.8 percent to $26.59 after the announcement.

