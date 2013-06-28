版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 28日 星期五 20:30 BJT

T-Mobile buys wireless spectrum from U.S. Cellular for $308 mln

June 28 T-Mobile US Inc agreed to buy wireless spectrum covering the Mississippi Valley region from U.S. Cellular Corp for about $308 million in cash.

The fourth-largest U.S. wireless service provider said the additional spectrum will allow it to expand its 4G LTE network across 29 markets covering 32 million people in several southern states.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐