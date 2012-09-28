T-Mobile USA inks $2.4 bln tower deal with Crown Castle

NEW YORK, Sept 28 T-Mobile USA, the No. 4 U.S. mobile provider, has agreed to sell the rights to 7,200 of its wireless broadcast towers to Crown Castle International Corp for $2.4 billion.

Under terms of the deal announced on Friday, Crown Castle will have the rights to operate the towers for about 28 years and have the option to buy the towers from T-Mobile USA at the end of the lease.

The U.S. mobile business of Deutsche Telekom has been trying to sell its wireless towers since its proposed purchase by AT&T Inc failed last year due to regulatory opposition.