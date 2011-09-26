T-Mobile USA says will not sell iPhone 5

NEW YORK, Sept 26 T-Mobile USA will not be selling the next version of Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone, a executive for the No. 4 U.S. mobile operator said on Monday.

"We think the iPhone's great but we're not going to get it. Apple knows we'd like it," T-Mobile USA marketing executive Andrew Sherrard told Reuters in an interview. Asked why the operator will not be selling the popular smartphone, Sherrard referred the question to Apple.

T-Mobile USA is a unit of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE).