CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-T-Mobile USA closing call centers, cutting staff

NEW YORK, March 22 T-Mobile USA is cutting 1,900 jobs, or about 5 percent of its workforce, as it closes seven call centers, and the company said it may cut more jobs in coming months.

The unit of Deutsche Telekom is cutting costs to preserve cash for investment in its network as part of a bigger restructuring following the failure of its proposed $39 billion purchase by AT&T Inc late last year.

The No. 4 U.S. mobile service, which has been losing customers to bigger and smaller rivals, said on Thursday that it will now make do with 17 call centers instead of 24 since it now handles a smaller volume of customer calls because it has fewer customers.

The seven centers employed about 3,300 people. The company said it was offering transfers to employees of the shuttered call centers, as it plans to add 1,400 jobs at the remaining 17 centers.

It also plans to restructure other parts of the business by the end of the second quarter but it declined to give specifics beyond saying that the changes would not affect service representatives in the 17 remaining call centers, engineering technicians or front-line employees in its stores.

T-Mobile USA currently has 36,000 employees.