版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 26日 星期一 19:23 BJT

Pritzker family to buy TMS International for $687 mln

Aug 26 The Pritzker family will buy scrap metal broker TMS International Corp for about $687 million in cash.

The offer of $17.50 represents a premium of about 12 percent to TMS's Friday close of $15.57.

Chicago's Pritzkers control Hyatt Hotels, Triton Container and the Marmon Group.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐