Altice promises France turnaround in next 18 months

BARCELONA Nov 12 European telecoms group Altice
promised a turnaround at its largest unit, France's
Numericable-SFR, in the next 12 to 18 months as it
tries to win back investor faith after a pronounced slide in its
share price.
Chief Executive Dexter Goei said on Thursday that Altice,
which has owned France's second-biggest operator since late
2014, had increased investments to repair the network left
behind by previous owner Vivendi.
"We are confident that we'll resolve the quality and churn
issues in coming quarters," Goei said at the Morgan Stanley TMT
conference in Barcelona.
Owned by cable entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, Altice has been
on a debt-fuelled acquisition spree and recently entered the
United States market via planned takeovers of regional player
Suddenlink and New York-based Cablevision.
Some investors were spooked by the U.S. foray, questioning
whether Altice had done too many deals too quickly and would
fall short on promised cost savings. The shares are down nearly
30 percent since Cablevision was announced in mid-September.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)