Austria's AMS says capex could rise after Heptagon takeover

BARCELONA Nov 18 Austrian chipmaker AMS AG said on Friday that its capital expenditure will likely rise as a result of its acquisition of chip packaging firm Heptagon, which it agreed to buy last month.

"Capex might increase as a percentage of revenues but not to the levels a pure packaging company would have," AMS Finance Chief Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch told the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.

To reduce the impact on its investments AMS will continue to outsource packaging of some of its own chips to other companies, he said.

AMS has raised its capex guidance twice this year as it prepares for an expected product ramp-up by its customers anticipated in the second half of next year, Wachsler-Markowitsch said.

Excluding Heptagon, AMS targets to invest between 6-8 percent of annual revenues. For packaging firms such ratios are typically higher at more than 10 percent.