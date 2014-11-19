Ad agency Dentsu not aiming for any big acquisitions

| BARCELONA
BARCELONA Nov 19 Japanese advertising agency
Dentsu is not looking for any big acquisitions to spur
its growth in emerging markets and digital, the head of its
global operations outside Japan said on Wednesday.
"Acquisitions are not a strategy in and of themselves. They
need to back up our goal and complement where we are already
present," Tim Andree, executive chairman of Dentsu Aegis
Network, told the annual Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and
Telecoms Conference in Barcelona.
Dentsu's stance comes as some investors and executives,
including Martin Sorrell, the head of the world's biggest ad
agency WPP, believe that another round of consolidation
is brewing among advertising groups.
With the advent of online advertising agencies are competing
with a wider range of companies including web giants like Google
and Facebook as well as software and consulting
companies like Accenture and IBM.
Customers are demanding price cuts on marketing budgets, and
beginning to call into question the ad agencies' role in media
buying, or placing advertisements.
Although the top three agencies, Britain's WPP, U.S.-based
Omnicom, and France's Publicis, have critical
mass, the next rank of players, which includes Dentsu,
Interpublic, and Havas may need more scale to
compete in a fast-changing market, said Claudio Aspesi, analyst
at Bernstein Research.
"Scale matters in the long term to get access to lower
prices for media buying and more attention from tech companies,"
said Aspesi.
"Dentsu will be the likely buyer: a combination of IPG and
Dentsu would be big enough to be a real fourth-place
challenger."
Andree said Dentsu's acquisition of Aegis in 2012 for $5
billion had helped the agency become a truly global player, but
acknowleged that it remained "underweight" in some emerging
markets such as India, Brazil, and the Philippines as well as in
some technological areas like mobile.
Earlier on Wednesday Sorrell told the conference he expected
to see further consolidation which was likely to involve smaller
rivals Havas and Interpublic after a bigger deal between Omnicom
and Publicis fell apart.
Sorrell pointed to the presence of activist hedge fund
investor Elliott Management as Interpublic's biggest shareholder
as a sign that the company could be put in play and said Havas's
leading shareholder Vincent Bollore was unlikely to stand still.
Bollore Group made an offer for 51 percent of Havas in
October, and already owns 36 percent of the group.
"In the agency space, I think you will see consolidation as
well," Sorrell said. "I doubt that in a few years' time the
situation will be as it is today."
In response Interpublic's chief executive Michael Roth
played down the idea that his company would be a target.
"If it was up to Martin, then there would be one holding
company," he joked.
"We've had rumours about our company for years and we've
always said the same thing. If there is an attractive offer that
enhances shareholder value then we are obligated to look at it.
"But I have to tell you that all of our competitors are at
this conference and so far my phone has not been ringing off the
hook to invite me to dinner."
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Greg Mahlich)