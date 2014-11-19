ProSiebenSat.1 says could sell a stake in Maxdome streaming service

BARCELONA Nov 19 German broadcaster
ProSiebenSat.1 does not rule out a partnership for
its fast-growing online video streaming service Maxdome, which
competes with Amazon and Netflix in the
nascent market, a senior executive at the firm said on
Wednesday.
Last week the Handelsblatt newspaper said that cable group
Liberty Global was in talks to buy a 50 percent stake
in Germany's biggest streaming service.
ProSiebenSat.1 board member Christian Wegner declined to
comment specifically about Liberty but said partnerships could
make sense.
"We are very comfortable with the Maxdome asset and we want
to participate in future growth in the market," Wenger said at
Morgan Stanley's annual European Technology, Media and Telecoms
Conference in Barcelona on Wednesday.
"On partnerships, it is mostly opportunistic. Obviously we
talk to everyone and are not dogmatic about it."
The German video streaming market is expected to grow,
albeit from a smaller base than other European countries, and it
has become more competitive after U.S. streaming service Netflix
launched there in September.
The video on demand market is expected to expand to about
480 million euros ($600 million) by 2018, up from 198 million
euros last year, according to data from lobby group
Bundesverband Audiovisuelle Medien.
That will amount to nearly a third of the total video
market, which includes DVD and Blue-ray disc sales and is
expected to be worth about 1.7 billion euros by 2018.
ProSieben also competes on the German market with Sky's
Snap, Amazon's Prime Instant Video and Vivendi's
Watchever.
Wenger said that Maxdome had not seen any negative effect
since Netflix's launch and has in fact added customers.
But the company, which was founded five years ago, currently
makes a loss in the order of single-digit millions of euros per
year and Wenger said Maxdome's break-even level would be
at around 700,00-800,000 customers.
"We believe that we can have double-digit margin on
Maxdome in the long run," he said. "But for now it's more
important to get the market going."
ProSieben has not disclosed any subscriber numbers for
Maxdome.
(1 US dollar = 0.7972 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)