UPDATE 1-SAP's CEO promises detailed plan for growth in January

By Eric Auchard
BARCELONA Nov 19 German business software maker
SAP will spell out in the new year how it plans to
grow each of its major lines of business over the next few
years, without making any further big acquisitions, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
"You will see exactly what our plan is to grow the core, to
grow the cloud and to grow the operating income," Bill McDermott
told the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media and Telecoms
Conference in Barcelona.
McDermott was addressing investor concerns that the company
might be facing slowing growth in its core licensed software
business and substantially lower profit margins on its newer
online cloud services.
SAP's share price dropped last month when the company cut
its operating profit forecast this year as the shift by
customers to subscription-based online services rather than
buying a software package upfront slows up revenues.
McDermott said the new growth strategy would be presented
with SAP's year-end results, which are due to be announced on
Jan. 20, according to the company's website.
"I will lay out a 2015 to 2020 growth plan for SAP, for each
year, he said, as he promised "a very clear path to 2020 with
each year lined out" so as to reassure investors.
The strategy will focus on organic growth from existing
businesses and successful execution rather than on doing the
sorts of multi-billion-dollar merger deals it has undertaken in
recent years, McDermott said.
SAP is still in the throes of buying expense-control
software maker Concur for $7.3 billion, its largest
acquisition ever, which has been criticised as being too high a
price. The deal is set to close in the coming weeks, McDermott
said.
"Faced with a choice of stepping up or stepping it down, we
are going to step it down," McDermott said when asked at the
conference on Wednesday about the company's appetite for further
major merger deals.
Shareholders can expect only smaller acquisitions that
provide the company with new technologies or services that it
would take too long for the company to develop itself.
"If we do something it will be tuck-in. It will probably put
you to sleep," he said.
Commenting on its current state of business, McDermott said
SAP faces a similar macroeconomic environment half way through
the fourth quarter as it did last quarter.
The United States and Europe remained "pretty steady",
McDermott said, with the exception of Russia, while Latin
America, led by Brazil, has been less predictable.
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Wood said later in a research
note that SAP has been undergoing an internal debate over
whether to invest heavily in the short term to speed up its
transition to internet-based software, or whether to take a more
measured investment approach over the coming years up to 2020.
