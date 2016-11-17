Sunrise CEO signals may raise dividend in about 18 months

BARCELONA Nov 17 Swiss telecoms operator Sunrise suggested it could consider paying a higher dividend in about 18 months when it expects to reach its targeted leverage ratio of 2.5, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Speaking at the European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, chief executive Olaf Swantee said its net debt to core earnings ratio, measured by adjusted EBITDA, stood at 2.8 at the end of the third quarter, above its 2.5 target.

Asked when Sunrise could be at 2.5, Swantee replied: "Difficult to say. We will reach that at some point in the next, I guess, 18 months or something. The board understands very well, and me too, the importance of a dividend policy ... It is very, very important. When we reach 2.5 we will consider the various options."

Sunrise's current dividend policy is to pay at least 65 percent of its expected free cash flow.

Germany's Freenet owns almost 24 percent of the company. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)