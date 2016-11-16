Telecom Italia chief says Brazil business TIM is "good asset"

BARCELONA Nov 16 Telecom Italia
considers its Brazilian subsidiary a "good asset" for the group
and believes the country offers opportunities for growth, Chief
Executive Officer Flavio Cattaneo said on Wednesday.
Speculation Telecom Italia may sell majority-owned TIM
Participações, Brazil's second-largest wireless
operator, has surfaced recently as the Italian firm steps up
spending on faster broadband networks at home to fend off
growing competition from the likes of utility Enel.
"Brazil is fundamental because Brazil today is a good asset
for us," Cattaneo said at the annual Morgan Stanley Technology,
Media and Telecoms (TMT) conference in Barcelona.
Cattaneo, who took over as Telecom Italia CEO this year when
his predecessor quit following clashes with top investor Vivendi
, said Brazil offered opportunities for growth.
He said TIM Participações was looking for a partner to
develop fibre coverage across Brazil faster and another such as
Netflix or Sky so it could offer more content.
Cattaneo reiterated that he was not interested in merging
with Brazilian rival Oi SA: "I love Brazil but I don't know if
we're going to increase exposure there."
Cattaneo also said listed companies in Brazil were currently
undervalued compared with unlisted firms.
"If you analyse the value of mergers and acquisitions today
in Brazil, it's more or less between 8 to 10 times EBITDA
(earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation)," he said.
"If you analyse the value of listed companies, it's more or
less 4, 4.5 times EBITDA."
Telecom Italia posted a slightly better-than-expected
quarterly core earnings earlier this month, helped by cost
cutting and strong results from its domestic operations.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by David Clarke)