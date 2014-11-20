RPT-Vodafone says open to more asset sales

(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text.)
By Danilo Masoni and Leila Abboud
BARCELONA Nov 19 Vodafone would be open
to selling off more non-core assets such as its interests in
Australia, Hungary and the Czech Republic if it received the
right offer, Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said on Wednesday.
The world's second-largest mobile operator by user numbers
behind China Mobile, could also consider acquiring
exclusive media content to attract customers as part of its move
to become a full service telecoms provider. However, it is not
convinced of the need for such expensive content rights yet.
The different options are being considered as Colao
continues his drive to restructure the group from a sprawling
pure-play mobile operator to a smaller firm that can also offer
fixed line broadband and television services.
"We constantly check with possible parties interested in
some of our less core assets," Colao told the annual Morgan
Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms Conference in Barcelona,
in response to a question about the three markets.
"We would consider sales but we are not distressed sellers
so therefore we must sell at full value. Otherwise we keep them
and manage the cash."
Colao has transformed the British business in his more than
six years at the helm.
Having sold a raft of assets it did not control, including
its stake in Verizon Wireless to Verizon Communications
for $130 billion, Colao has pressed ahead with acquiring
fixed-line assets in Europe to enable the company to offer
multiple services with a view to increasing customer loyalty and
the amount they are willing to pay.
But the move has also sparked questions over whether it
could follow the example of BT, the British market leader
in fixed line broadband, in buying television programming to
attract and retain customers.
BT has spent heavily to secure the exclusive rights to
sports programming and the approach has helped the company to
grow its consumer revenues. But not all telecom firms have
succeeded in owning sports rights, with both Orange
and Deutsche Telekom spending billions a few years
ago but failing to make it work.
Colao told the conference that while he needed to provide
compelling content to its customers, he did not at this stage
necessarily need to own it exclusively. However, that could
change if his rivals moved that way.
"Personally I have doubts that in the long run this
(exclusive content) will really create a lot of value for the
platform," he said. "But if someone starts bidding for content,
then you have to bid yourself because otherwise, prisoners
dilemma, you remain out and you lose."
Deutsche Telekom's chief executive Tim Hoettges echoed that
comment, having failed to monetise the rights they had to show
Bundesliga soccer games.
"Exclusive content is not a must-have for us," he said at
the conference.
(Writing by Kate Holton; Editing by Greg Mahlich)