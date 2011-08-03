UPDATE 1-TMX Group buys Atrium Network

* Deal allows TMX to expand connectivity in U.S., Europe
* No value given for deal; TMX says terms 'not material'
TORONTO Aug 3 TMX Group Inc (X.TO) said on
Wednesday that it had bought Atrium Network in a deal that will
allow the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange to fast-track
plans to expand into new service areas.
Atrium, a network solutions company that will be renamed
Atrium TMX, has existing connectivity platforms that cover
service areas in North America and Europe.
"Atrium Network extends our connectivity solutions into
Europe and expands our U.S. presence significantly ahead of
schedule," Eric Sinclair, president of the company's TMX
Datalinx information services division, said in a release.
The combined network will offer 25 points of presence in 11
countries, 24 trading venues and 300 sources of data with room
for expansion, TMX said.
The deal will allow TMX to add additional content from
market centers in Europe and North America.
TMX did not disclose the value of the deal, saying the
terms were "not material."
A consortium aiming to buy TMX extended the deadline for
its C$3.8 billion ($3.96 billion) tender offer to Sept. 30, as
it continues to seek the necessary regulatory approvals.
[ID:nN1E77207J]
($1=$0.96)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)