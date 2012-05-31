TIMELINE-Canada's TMX Group in play

May 31 The Canadian consortium of financial
institutions bidding for the operator of the Toronto Stock
Exchange extended its offer for an eighth time on Thursday and
said it was confident it would complete the deal by its July 31
deadline because the process cannot drag on indefinitely.
Prolonging the C$3.8 billion ($3.67 billion) bid to buy TMX
Group Inc, Maple Group said the extension will allow for
the regulatory approvals needed for its ambitious plan that
would transform Canada's stock trading landscape.
Following is a list of the major events related to Maple
Group's efforts to take over TMX.
2011
Feb. 9 - TMX and the London Stock Exchange announce
a $3 billion friendly deal that they characterize as "a merger
of equals."
May 14 - TMX says it has received an approach from a
consortium of Canadian banks and funds called Maple Group
Acquisition Corp. LSE says it remains committed to the deal.
Maple submits its formal bid the following day and says its
C$3.6 billion proposal offers a 24 percent premium on the LSE's
deal.
May 20 - TMX rejects Maple's bid and asks its shareholders
to support the LSE plan.
June 22- Maple raises its hostile bid to C$3.8 billion.
June 28 - TMX and LSE terminate their proposal after it
becomes obvious that the deal will not win the necessary
two-thirds support at a TMX shareholders vote.
July 21 - TMX authorizes its board to hold takeover
discussions with Maple Group.
Oct 30 - TMX agrees to support Maple's bid of C$3.8 billion,
or C$50 a share, as Maple seeks regulatory approvals.
Nov 29 - In a late-night statement, TMX Group says the
federal Competition Bureau has "serious concerns" about the
deal, including the impact it would have on equities trading as
well as clearing and settlement services.
Dec. 1 - Maple tells an OSC public hearing that it could
give regulators the right to supervise clearing and settlement
prices to ease competition concerns.
2012
March 15 - Quebec's regulator says it intends to approve the
proposed takeover, which will also put Alpha Group and the
Canadian Depositary for Securities, a clearing house run by some
of the banks that form Maple Group, under the TMX umbrella.
Maple Group says the Ontario regulator will publish draft orders
for a 30-day public comment period before it makes a final
decision on the deal.
April 27 - Maple says it is working to resolve regulatory
concerns. TMX shares rise 6 percent as investors interpret the
statement as a cautiously optimistic sign that the deal might go
through.
April 30 - Maple extends its offer for a seventh time, this
time to May. 31. It also says it has reached deals to buy Alpha
Group for C$175 million, as well as CDS for C$167.5 million.
It says it has extended its support agreement with TMX to
July 31, after which the parties can walk away from talks.
May 3 - Maple says it will accept the conditions the Ontario
Securities Commission has put on the takeover, likely setting
the stage for the deal to go ahead.
Quebec's Autorité des marchés financiers, which has already
said it intends to approve the deal, issues a separate notice
and promises additional consultations about Maple's desire to
wrap the CDS stock clearing system into the new entity.
May 14 - Maple and TMX note publication of Alberta
Securities Commission staff notice
May 24 - Maple and TMX note the British Columbia Securities
Commission issues draft recognition orders and undertakings for
public comment until June 22.
May 31 - Maple extends its bid offer for an eighth time, to
July 31, and its key spokesman, Luc Bertrand, says the group is
"very confident" the deal will get done by then.