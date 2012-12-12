版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 00:39 BJT

TSX says having data feed problems, trading not affected

TORONTO Dec 12 TMX Group Ltd said on Wednesday it was experiencing exchange data difficulties, but said trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange was not affected.

The exchange operator said the S&P index data has been affected, due to data not being delivered on its TL1 feed on securities with the symbols A-L. The company said it was investigating the problem.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐