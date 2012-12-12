TSX says having data feed problems, trading not affected

BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
TORONTO Dec 12 TMX Group Ltd said on Wednesday it was experiencing exchange data difficulties, but said trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange was not affected.
The exchange operator said the S&P index data has been affected, due to data not being delivered on its TL1 feed on securities with the symbols A-L. The company said it was investigating the problem.
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc - CEO Jay Forbes will be leaving company following expected successful closing of its pending transaction with BCE Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: