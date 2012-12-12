TMX Group says data feed problems resolved, data up to date

BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
TORONTO Dec 12 TMX Group Ltd said on Wednesday that its datafeed issue was resolved and that all Toronto Stock Exchange data was now up to date and operating normally.
The exchange operator's TL1 datafeed experienced difficulties earlier on Wednesday, with data on securities with the symbols A-L not being delivered through the feed. The issue affected the S&P index data.
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc - CEO Jay Forbes will be leaving company following expected successful closing of its pending transaction with BCE Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: