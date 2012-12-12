版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 01:47 BJT

TMX Group says data feed problems resolved, data up to date

TORONTO Dec 12 TMX Group Ltd said on Wednesday that its datafeed issue was resolved and that all Toronto Stock Exchange data was now up to date and operating normally.

The exchange operator's TL1 datafeed experienced difficulties earlier on Wednesday, with data on securities with the symbols A-L not being delivered through the feed. The issue affected the S&P index data.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐