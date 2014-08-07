TMX CEO Tom Kloet likely to stay at helm till this fall -sources

| TORONTO/NEW YORK
TORONTO/NEW YORK Aug 7 Tom Kloet, who was
initially set to bow out later this month as chief executive of
Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX Group Ltd, is now
likely to stay on until at least October as TMX hunts for a
long-term replacement, seven financial industry sources familiar
with the succession process said.
Three of the seven sources, all of whom spoke on condition
of anonymity because the process is not public, said the
exchange operator is leaning heavily in favor of an external
candidate, but that the board may fall back on an internal name
if it is unable to find a suitable candidate from outside the
company.
Those three Canadian-based sources also said TMX's board is
working with global head hunting firm Korn Ferry in its search,
and that a number of candidates that the headhunter had tapped
have not tossed their names into the hat for a variety of
reasons.
A decision on a successor to Kloet is still likely to be
reached this month, even if the official handover takes a little
longer than TMX had initially planned, two of the
Canadian-based sources said.
A TMX spokeswoman declined to comment on the process.
TMX said in March that Kloet would retire at the end of
August after being in the job six years, during which he oversaw
the company's acquisition by a group of Canadian financial
institutions, and the addition of a clearinghouse and a small
stock exchange to the entities under its umbrella.
TMX is set to report its quarterly results after the close
of trade on Thursday, and investors are keen to get some clarity
on its succession plans.
A separate source said the selection committee recently
held a final round of interviews with the four or five
candidates who are frontrunners for the job.
TOP CONTENDERS
Three other sources, based in the United States, said that
one of the top contenders for the job had been former New York
Stock Exchange executive Joseph Mecane, but that Mecane was no
longer in the running.
Mecane declined to comment on the matter.
Two of the U.S.-based sources said that the other external
candidates that had been tapped, but who may not be in the
running, were the former chief operating officer of NYSE
Euronext, Larry Leibowitz, and former Nasdaq executive Eric
Noll, who now heads brokerage and trading firm Convergex LLC.
The two sources also said Chicago-based Raj Mahajan, the CEO
of trading firm Allston, is one of the external candidates now
in the running for the position.
Reuters could not immediately reach Mahajan, Leibowitz and
Noll for comment.
The search committee has also collected resumes from within
the company.
Alain Miquelon, who runs the TSX's derivatives-focused
Montreal Exchange, and Kevan Cowan, president of TSX Markets and
its group head of equities, are two of the internal names under
consideration, the two sources said.
Kloet's successor faces the challenge of spurring growth at
the Toronto Stock Exchange, which relies heavily on new issues
and capital-raising by companies in the cyclical energy and
mining sectors.
The exchange is also threatened by the likely emergence of a
rival exchange to be operated by Aequitas Innovations, which
last year outlined plans to launch a trading platform.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)