TMX extends CEO Kloet's contract by 2 months

TORONTO Aug 12 TMX Group Ltd has extended the contract of its retiring chief executive officer until the end of October, the owner of Canada's main stock exchange operator said on Tuesday.

Tom Kloet, who had been due to retire at the end of August, agreed to stay until the end of October, the company said in a statement. Sources told Reuters last week that Kloet was likely to stay on for longer as the search for a replacement continued. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)