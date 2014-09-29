Canada's TMX names Lou Eccleston as its new CEO

TORONTO, Sept 29 TMX Group Ltd named Lou
Eccleston as its new chief executive officer, the Toronto Stock
Exchange operator said on Monday, after a lengthy global search
to replace retiring CEO Tom Kloet.
Eccleston previously worked at McGraw Hill Financial
, Thomson Reuters Corp predecessor Thomson
Financial, and Bloomberg LP.
"It was clear that Lou has the right skill set, experience
and proven track record to be successful in this critical role,"
TMX chairman Chuck Winograd said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)